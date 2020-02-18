Here are the Pier 1 stores set to close; is yours on the list?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair.
Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.
In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings.
Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada.
The company is also closing two distribution centers.
Here is a list of the Pier 1 stores that are set to close, per USA Today:
Alabama Pier 1 closures
- Dothan: 200 Buyers Drive
- Foley: 2863 S McKenzie St.
- Hoover: 1727 Montgomery Highway Riverchase
- Mobile: 3787 Airport Blvd.
- Tuscaloosa: 1525 Skyland Blvd. E
Alaska Pier 1 closing stores
- Anchorage: 1124 N Muldoon Road
- Anchorage: 8535 Old Seward Highway
- Fairbanks: 340 Merhar Ave.
Arizona Pier 1 closing stores
- Chandler: 2600 W. Chandler Blvd.
- Peoria: 10092 West Happy Valley Road
- Phoenix: 12657 North Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix: 1743 East Camelback Road
- Phoenix: 4717 East Ray Road
- Phoenix: 2501 W. Happy Valley Parkway
- Tucson: 5919 East Broadway Blvd.
Arkansas closing Pier 1 stores
- Jonesboro: 2300 E. Highland Drive
- Little Rock: 724 South Bowman Road
California Pier 1 closing stores
- Aliso Viejo: 26771 Aliso Creek Road
- Arroyo Grande: 901 Rancho Parkway
- Chula Vista: 878 Eastlake Parkway
- Citrus Heights: 6245 Sunrise Blvd.
- Colma: 101 Colma Blvd.
- Cupertino: 20610 Stevens Creek Blvd.
- Del Mar: 2671 Via De La Valle
- Escondido: 1272 Auto Parkway
- Eureka: 3300 Broadway St.
- Fremont: 39198 Fremont Blvd.
- Goleta: 6996 Marketplace Drive
- La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive
- Long Beach: 7641 Carson Blvd.
- Los Angeles: 5711 Hollywood Blvd.
- Los Gatos: 636 Blossom Hill Road.
- Manhattan Beach: 1800 C Rosecrans Ave.
- Marina Del Rey: 13455 Maxella Ave.
- Merced: 1778 W Olive Ave.
- Mission Viejo: 28371 Marguerite Parkway
- Montclair: 5440 Moreno St.
- Napa: 3900 Bel Aire Plaza
- Newport Coast: 8072 East Coast Highway
- Northridge: 8940 Tampa Ave.
- Novato: 108 Vintage Way
- Orange: 763 S Main St.
- Pacific Grove: 490 Lighthouse Ave.
- Pasadena: 422 South Lake Ave.
- Redwood City: 1087 El Camino Real.
- Riverside: 2800 Campus Parkway
- Riverside: 3784 Tyler St.
- Salinas: 1520 North Main St.
- San Clemente: 415 East Avenida Pico
- San Francisco: 3535 Geary Blvd.
- San Mateo: 2003 Chess Drive.
- San Rafael: 409 Third St.
- Santa Maria: 230 East Betteravia Road
- Santa Monica: 3000 Wilshire Blvd.
- Studio City: 12160 Ventura Blvd.
- Thousand Oaks: 33 N Moorpark Road
- Torrance: 23000 Hawthorne Blvd.
- Tustin: 2822 El Camino Real.
- Visalia: 4018 S Mooney Blvd.
- Walnut Creek: 1902 Mt. Diablo Blvd.
- West Covina: 2700 E Workman Ave.
Colorado closing Pier 1 stores
- Avon: 220 Beaver Creek Place
- Boulder: 2530 Arapahoe
- Colorado Springs: 1685 Briargate Parkway
- Colorado Springs: 3030 New Center Point
- Littleton: 7301 S Santa Fe Drive
Connecticut Pier 1 closures
- Avon: 385 West Main St.
- Bristol: 594 Farmington Ave.
- Danbury: 1 Sugar Hollow Road
- Hamden: 2335 Dixwell Ave.
- Norwalk: 777 Connecticut Ave.
- South Windsor: 69 Evergreen Way
Delaware Pier 1 closure
- Dover: 1231 North Dupont Highway
Florida Pier 1 closing stores
- Atlantic Beach: 1071 Atlantic Blvd.
- Davie: 3470 South University Drive
- Largo: 2351 101st St.
- Orlando: 2788 E Colonial Drive.
- Pompano Beach: 1981 North Federal Highway
- Tampa: 16318 North Dale Mabry
- Tampa: 6907 Gunn Highway.
- Tavernier: 91214 Overseas Highway
Georgia Pier 1 closing stores
- Albany: 2620 Dawson Road
- Atlanta: 1544 Piedmont Road.
- Atlanta: 3101 Cobb Parkway SE
- Atlanta: 3232 Peachtree Road
- Brunswick: 181 Golden Isles Plaza
- Decatur: 3795 North Druid Hills Road
- Douglasville: 2850 Chapel Hill Road
- Gainesville: 300 Pearl Nix Parkway
- Macon: 5080 Riverside Drive.
- Marietta: 1401 Johnson Ferry Road
- Rome: 1438 Turner McCall Blvd. SW
- Valdosta: 1819 Norman Drive.
Hawaii Pier 1 closings
- Hilo: 111 E Puainako St.
- Honolulu: 1170 Auahi St.
- Kahului: 270 Dairy Road.
- Kailua – Kona: 74-5586 Palani Road
- Kapolei: 4460 Kapolei Parkway
- Lihue: 4303 Nawiliwili Road J
- Pearl City: 1000 Kamehameha Highway
Illinois Pier 1 closing stores
- Algonquin: 718 South Randall Road
- Aurora: 4362 East New York
- Batavia: 481 North Randall
- Bloomingdale: 360 W Army Trail Road
- Bolingbrook: 1116 W Boughton Road
- Bourbonnais: 1660 North State Route 50
- Carbondale: 1401 East Main St.
- Chicago: 1014 S Canal St.
- Chicago: 1574 N Kingsbury St.
- Dekalb: 2371 Sycamore Road
- Forsyth: 987 S Route 51
- Glenview: 2331 Willow Road
- Mundelein: 3062 W. Route 60
- Oak Park: 1143 West Lake St.
- Schaumburg: 1522 E Golf Road
- South Elgin: 358 Randall Road
Indiana closing Pier 1 stores
- Bloomington: 849 Automall Road
- Fort Wayne: 1750 Apple Glen Blvd.
- Goshen: 4024 Elkhart Road
- Kokomo: 1429 S Reed Road
- Merrillville: 1685 East 80th Ave.
- Valparaiso: 150 Silhavy Road
- Warsaw: 2802 Frontage Road
Iowa Pier 1 closing stores
- Coralville: 1401 Coral Ridge Ave.
- Dubuque: 2531 NW Arterial
- Sioux City: 4265 Sergeant Road
- West Des Moines: 6305 Mills Civic Parkway
Kansas Pier 1 closures
- Manhattan: 320 Southwind Place
- Olathe: 15340 West 119th St.
- Shawnee: 15300 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Kentucky Pier 1 closing stores
- Elizabethtown: 1820 N Dixie Highway
- Frankfort: 7800 John Davis Drive
- Lexington: 4001 Nicholasville Road
- Louisville: 2000 South Hurstborne Parkway
- Owensboro: 5221 Frederica St.
Louisiana closing Pier 1 stores
- Baton Rouge: 3535 Perkins Road
- Harvey: 1629 Westbank Expressway
- Houma: 1556 Martin Luther King Blvd.
- Metairie: 8832 Veterans Memorial Highway
- Monroe: 4681 Pecanland Mall Drive.
- New Orleans: 5300 Tchoupitoulas St.
- Slidell: 690 Town Center Parkway
Maine closing Pier 1 store
- Augusta: 12 Stephen King Drive
Maryland Pier 1 closing stores
- Baltimore: 1809 Reisterstown Road
- California: 45098 Worth Ave.
- Gaithersburg: 30 Grand Corner Ave.
- Gambrills: 1352 Main Chapel Way
- Nottingham: 8165-A Honeygo Blvd.
- Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway
- Rockville: 12137 Rockville Pike B
- Salisbury: 2320 North Salisbury Blvd.
- Seekonk: 145 Highland Ave.
- Westminster: 405 North Center St.
Massachusetts closing Pier 1 stores
- Acton: 145 Great Road
- Braintree: 120 Granite St.
- Framingham: 1 Worcester Road
- Hadley: 351 Russell St.
- Holyoke: 98 Lower Westfield Road
- Leominster: 289 North Main St., 15 Water Tower Plaza
- North Andover: 133 Turnpike St.
- Pittsfield: 555 Hubbard Ave.
- Plymouth: 122 Colony Place Road
- Taunton: 9 Mozzone Blvd.
Michigan closing Pier 1 stores
- Allen Park: 3200 Fairlane Drive
- Comstock Park: 3909 Alpine Ave. NW
- Holland: 2308 North Park Drive
- Lansing: 647 N Market Place Blvd.
- Marquette: 3155 US Highway 41 West
- Royal Oak: 31800 Woodward Ave.
- Saginaw: 2508 Tittabawassee Road
Minnesota Pier 1 closing stores
- Blaine: 4325 Pheasant Ridge Drive
- Coon Rapids: 12760 Riverdale Blvd.
- Eagan: 1275 Promenade Place
- Eden Prairie: 574 Prairie Center Drive
- Mankato: 1901 E Madison Ave.
- Minnetonka: 11315 Highway 7
- Oak Park Heights: 5855 Krueger Lane
- Richfield: 2900 West 66th St.
- Roseville: 2397 North Fairview Ave.
- Saint Paul: 733 Grand Ave.
- Shakopee: 8085 Old Carriage Court
- St. Cloud: 3701 W Division St.
Mississippi closing Pier 1 stores
- Hattiesburg: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive
- Ridgeland: 900 East County Line Road
- Tupelo: 3836 North Gloster St.
Missouri Pier 1 closing stores
- Branson: 1041 Branson Hills Parkway
- Jefferson City: 3535 Missouri Blvd.
- Lee’s Summit: 1712 NW Chipman Road
- Kansas City: 1011 W 136th St.
- Kansas City: 8530 N Evanston Road
- Saint Louis: 1805 S Brentwood Blvd.
Montana Pier 1 closures
- Great Falls: 1601 Market Place Drive
- Kalispell: 2375 US Highway 93 North.
- Missoula: 2800 North Reserve
Nebraska closing Pier 1 stores
- Lincoln: 2950 Pine Lake Road.
- Omaha: 7405 Dodge St.
- Omaha: 17110 Davenport St.
- Papillion: 7809 Towne Center Parkway
Nevada Pier 1 closing stores
- Las Vegas: 6680 N Durango Drive
- Las Vegas: 4950 South Fort Apache Road
New Hampshire closing Pier 1
- Keene: 36 Ash Brook Road
New Jersey Pier 1 closings
- Cape May Court House: 5 Court House South Dennis
- Cherry Hill: 801 Haddonfield Road
- East Brunswick: 615 Route 18 South
- East Hanover: 375 Route 10
- Edgewater: 11 The Promenade
- Flanders: 30 International Drive South
- Flemington: 39 Reaville Ave.
- Howell: 4759 Route 9 North
- Millville: 2148 North Second St.
- Ocean: 1100 Highway 35
- Paramus: 58-64 Route 4 E
- Princeton: 3512 Brunswick Pike
- Woodbridge: 889 Saint George Ave.
New York closing Pier 1 stores
- Bayshore: 1871 Sunrise Highway
- Bedford Hills: 792 Bedford Road
- Bohemia: 5187 Sunrise Highway
- Bronx: 2146 Bartow Ave.
- Brooklyn: 410 Gateway Drive
- Carle Place: 216 Glen Cove
- Cheektowaga: 1740 Walden Ave.
- Commack: 118 Veterans Memorial Highway
- Flushing: 191 – 24 Northern Blvd.
- Huntington Station: 7 East Jericho Turnpike
- Ithaca: 722 South Meadow St.
- Kingston: 1165 Ulster Ave.
- Larchmont: 1329 Boston Post Road
- Long Beach: 214 East Park Ave.
- Mohegan Lake: 3125 E Main St.
- New Hartford: 4799 Commercial Drive
- New Hyde Park: 1454 Union Turnpike
- Port Chester: 427 Boston Post Road
- Rego Park: 61-35 Junction Blvd.
- Riverhead: 1470 Old Country Road
- Rochester: 2475 W Ridge Road
- Rochester: 300 Hylan Drive
- Staten Island: 2385 Richmond Ave.
- White Plains: 499 Tarrytown Road
North Carolina Pier 1 closing stores
- Bismarck: 715 South Washington St.
- Durham: 6807 Fayetteville Road
- Gastonia: 3734 East Franklin Blvd.
- Greensboro: 1210-C Bridford Parkway
- Hendersonville: 88 Highland Square Drive
- Morrisville: 2108 Village Market Place
- Raleigh: 436 Daniels St.
- Raleigh: 8391 Brier Creek Parkway
- Rocky Mount: 1472 Jeffreys Road
Ohio Pier 1 closing stores
- Cincinnati: 2689 Edmondson Road
- Columbus: 3970 Morse Crossing
- Columbus: 6672 Sawmill Road
- Cuyahoga Falls: 392 Howe Ave. Last day listed as Feb. 26.
- Fairborn: 2781-A Centre Drive, Beavercreek Towne Center
- Lyndhurst: 24703 Cedar Road
- North Olmsted: 25953 Great Northern Shop Center
- Saint Clairsville: 50850 Valley Centre Blvd.
- Strongsville: 18094 Royalton Road
- Toledo: 5203 Monroe St.
Oklahoma closing Pier 1 stores
- Oklahoma City: 5517 North Pennsylvania Ave.
- Stillwater: 2144 N Perkins Road
Oregon Pier 1 closure
- Roseburg: 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
Pennsylvania Pier 1 closing stores
- Fairless Hills: 630 Commerce Blvd.
- Feasterville: 120 East Street Road
- Glen Mills: 975 Baltimore Pike
- Hanover: 422 Eisenhower Drive
- Harrisburg: 5104 Jonestown Road
- King of Prussia: 140 Allendale Road Courtside Square
- Monaca: 135 Wagner Road.
- Paoli: 82 E Lancaster Ave.
- Philadelphia: 2310 S Christopher Columbus.
- Pittsburgh: 7219 B McKnight Road
- Pottstown: 351 W. Schuylkill Road
- Springfield: 1014 Baltimore Pike
- Washington: 351 Washington Road
- York: 2975 Concord Road
Rhode Island closing Pier 1 store
- Westerly: 100 Franklin St.
South Carolina Pier 1 closures
- Anderson: 120 Station Drive
- Columbia: 250 Harbison Blvd.
- Greenwood: 525 Bypass 72 N
- North Charleston: 7643 North Rivers Ave.
Tennessee closing Pier 1 stores
- Clarksville: 2819 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
- Germantown: 7730 Poplar Ave.
- Jackson: 1241 Vann Drive
- Knoxville: 8301 Kingston Pike
- Madison: 2021 N Gallatin Road
Texas Pier 1 closing stores
- Amarillo: 8511 West Interstate Highway 40
- Arlington: 4145 South Cooper St.
- Arlington: 780 Road to Six Flags St. East.
- Burleson: 1107 N Burleson Blvd.
- College Station: 1424 Texas Ave. South
- Denton: 1800 S. Loop 288.
- El Paso: 8889 Gateway Blvd. W.
- Galveston: 6228 Broadway St.
- Georgetown: 1019 West University Ave.
- Houston: 110 Meyerland Plaza Mall.
- Houston: 17725 Tomball Parkway
- Houston: 2501 Rice Blvd.
- Houston: 6815 Highway 6 N.
- Irving: 7805 N MacArthur Blvd.
- Lewisville: 500 E. Round Grove Road
- Longview: 307 West Loop 281
- Pasadena: 5660 Fairmont Parkway
- Pearland: 3113 Silverlake Village Drive
- San Antonio: 11625 Bandera Road
- Wichita Falls: 4400 Kemp Blvd.
Utah closing Pier 1 stores
- Centerville: 120 North Frontage Road
- Orem: 374 E. University Parkway
- Park City: 6535 Landmark Drive
Vermont Pier 1 closing store
- South Burlington: 59 Garden St.
Virginia Pier 1 closing stores
- Alexandria: 3901 Richmond Highway
- Alexandria: 4609 Duke St.
- Alexandria: 7684 Richmond Highway
- Arlington: 1717 Clarendon Blvd.
- Charlottesville: 1951 Swanson Drive
- Christiansburg: 35 Conston Ave.
- Colonial Heights: 729 Southpark Blvd.
- Falls Church: 5857-A Leesburg Pike
- Manassas: 8105 Sudley Road
- Newport News: 12551 Jefferson Ave.
- Springfield: 6751-A Frontier Drive
- Stafford: 1250 Stafford Market Place
- Sterling: 21050 Southbank
- Virginia Beach: 1169 Nimmo Parkway
Washington closing Pier 1 stores
- Everett: 1425 SE Everett Mall Way
- Federal Way: 2424 South 320th St.
- Redmond: 7225 170th Ave. NE
- Seattle: 15725 Westminster Way
- Tacoma: 4301 South Steele St.
Wisconsin Pier 1 closing locations
- Fond Du Lac: 516 N Rolling Meadows Drive
- Germantown: N96W18768 County Line Road
- Glendale: 6010 North Port Wash Road
- Janesville: 2800 Deerfield Drive
- Kenosha: 6830 Greenbay Road
- Racine: 2621 South Green Bay Road
Wyoming closing Pier 1 store
- Casper: 555 Newport Road
Pier 1 officials say some of the above stores may have already closed and that closing dates vary.
Contact your closest store or call Pier 1 Customer Service at 800-245-4595 if you have any questions.
