Here are the Pier 1 stores set to close; is yours on the list?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair.

Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.

In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada.

The company is also closing two distribution centers.

Here is a list of the Pier 1 stores that are set to close, per USA Today:

Alabama Pier 1 closures

Dothan: 200 Buyers Drive

Foley: 2863 S McKenzie St.

Hoover: 1727 Montgomery Highway Riverchase

Mobile: 3787 Airport Blvd.

Tuscaloosa: 1525 Skyland Blvd. E

Alaska Pier 1 closing stores

Anchorage: 1124 N Muldoon Road

Anchorage: 8535 Old Seward Highway

Fairbanks: 340 Merhar Ave.

Arizona Pier 1 closing stores

Chandler: 2600 W. Chandler Blvd.

Peoria: 10092 West Happy Valley Road

Phoenix: 12657 North Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix: 1743 East Camelback Road

Phoenix: 4717 East Ray Road

Phoenix: 2501 W. Happy Valley Parkway

Tucson: 5919 East Broadway Blvd.

Arkansas closing Pier 1 stores

Jonesboro: 2300 E. Highland Drive

Little Rock: 724 South Bowman Road

California Pier 1 closing stores

Aliso Viejo: 26771 Aliso Creek Road

Arroyo Grande: 901 Rancho Parkway

Chula Vista: 878 Eastlake Parkway

Citrus Heights: 6245 Sunrise Blvd.

Colma: 101 Colma Blvd.

Cupertino: 20610 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Del Mar: 2671 Via De La Valle

Escondido: 1272 Auto Parkway

Eureka: 3300 Broadway St.

Fremont: 39198 Fremont Blvd.

Goleta: 6996 Marketplace Drive

La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive

Long Beach: 7641 Carson Blvd.

Los Angeles: 5711 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Gatos: 636 Blossom Hill Road.

Manhattan Beach: 1800 C Rosecrans Ave.

Marina Del Rey: 13455 Maxella Ave.

Merced: 1778 W Olive Ave.

Mission Viejo: 28371 Marguerite Parkway

Montclair: 5440 Moreno St.

Napa: 3900 Bel Aire Plaza

Newport Coast: 8072 East Coast Highway

Northridge: 8940 Tampa Ave.

Novato: 108 Vintage Way

Orange: 763 S Main St.

Pacific Grove: 490 Lighthouse Ave.

Pasadena: 422 South Lake Ave.

Redwood City: 1087 El Camino Real.

Riverside: 2800 Campus Parkway

Riverside: 3784 Tyler St.

Salinas: 1520 North Main St.

San Clemente: 415 East Avenida Pico

San Francisco: 3535 Geary Blvd.

San Mateo: 2003 Chess Drive.

San Rafael: 409 Third St.

Santa Maria: 230 East Betteravia Road

Santa Monica: 3000 Wilshire Blvd.

Studio City: 12160 Ventura Blvd.

Thousand Oaks: 33 N Moorpark Road

Torrance: 23000 Hawthorne Blvd.

Tustin: 2822 El Camino Real.

Visalia: 4018 S Mooney Blvd.

Walnut Creek: 1902 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

West Covina: 2700 E Workman Ave.

Get the The Daily Money newsletter in your inbox.

A collection of articles to help you manage your finances like a pro.Delivery: Mon – FriYour Email

Colorado closing Pier 1 stores

Avon: 220 Beaver Creek Place

Boulder: 2530 Arapahoe

Colorado Springs: 1685 Briargate Parkway

Colorado Springs: 3030 New Center Point

Littleton: 7301 S Santa Fe Drive

Connecticut Pier 1 closures

Avon: 385 West Main St.

Bristol: 594 Farmington Ave.

Danbury: 1 Sugar Hollow Road

Hamden: 2335 Dixwell Ave.

Norwalk: 777 Connecticut Ave.

South Windsor: 69 Evergreen Way

Delaware Pier 1 closure

Dover: 1231 North Dupont Highway

Florida Pier 1 closing stores

Atlantic Beach: 1071 Atlantic Blvd.

Davie: 3470 South University Drive

Largo: 2351 101st St.

Orlando: 2788 E Colonial Drive.

Pompano Beach: 1981 North Federal Highway

Tampa: 16318 North Dale Mabry

Tampa: 6907 Gunn Highway.

Tavernier: 91214 Overseas Highway

Georgia Pier 1 closing stores

Albany: 2620 Dawson Road

Atlanta: 1544 Piedmont Road.

Atlanta: 3101 Cobb Parkway SE

Atlanta: 3232 Peachtree Road

Brunswick: 181 Golden Isles Plaza

Decatur: 3795 North Druid Hills Road

Douglasville: 2850 Chapel Hill Road

Gainesville: 300 Pearl Nix Parkway

Macon: 5080 Riverside Drive.

Marietta: 1401 Johnson Ferry Road

Rome: 1438 Turner McCall Blvd. SW

Valdosta: 1819 Norman Drive.

Hawaii Pier 1 closings

Hilo: 111 E Puainako St.

Honolulu: 1170 Auahi St.

Kahului: 270 Dairy Road.

Kailua – Kona: 74-5586 Palani Road

Kapolei: 4460 Kapolei Parkway

Lihue: 4303 Nawiliwili Road J

Pearl City: 1000 Kamehameha Highway

Illinois Pier 1 closing stores

Algonquin: 718 South Randall Road

Aurora: 4362 East New York

Batavia: 481 North Randall

Bloomingdale: 360 W Army Trail Road

Bolingbrook: 1116 W Boughton Road

Bourbonnais: 1660 North State Route 50

Carbondale: 1401 East Main St.

Chicago: 1014 S Canal St.

Chicago: 1574 N Kingsbury St.

Dekalb: 2371 Sycamore Road

Forsyth: 987 S Route 51

Glenview: 2331 Willow Road

Mundelein: 3062 W. Route 60

Oak Park: 1143 West Lake St.

Schaumburg: 1522 E Golf Road

South Elgin: 358 Randall Road

Indiana closing Pier 1 stores

Bloomington: 849 Automall Road

Fort Wayne: 1750 Apple Glen Blvd.

Goshen: 4024 Elkhart Road

Kokomo: 1429 S Reed Road

Merrillville: 1685 East 80th Ave.

Valparaiso: 150 Silhavy Road

Warsaw: 2802 Frontage Road

Iowa Pier 1 closing stores

Coralville: 1401 Coral Ridge Ave.

Dubuque: 2531 NW Arterial

Sioux City: 4265 Sergeant Road

West Des Moines: 6305 Mills Civic Parkway

Kansas Pier 1 closures

Manhattan: 320 Southwind Place

Olathe: 15340 West 119th St.

Shawnee: 15300 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Kentucky Pier 1 closing stores

Elizabethtown: 1820 N Dixie Highway

Frankfort: 7800 John Davis Drive

Lexington: 4001 Nicholasville Road

Louisville: 2000 South Hurstborne Parkway

Owensboro: 5221 Frederica St.

Louisiana closing Pier 1 stores

Baton Rouge: 3535 Perkins Road

Harvey: 1629 Westbank Expressway

Houma: 1556 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Metairie: 8832 Veterans Memorial Highway

Monroe: 4681 Pecanland Mall Drive.

New Orleans: 5300 Tchoupitoulas St.

Slidell: 690 Town Center Parkway

Maine closing Pier 1 store

Augusta: 12 Stephen King Drive

Maryland Pier 1 closing stores

Baltimore: 1809 Reisterstown Road

California: 45098 Worth Ave.

Gaithersburg: 30 Grand Corner Ave.

Gambrills: 1352 Main Chapel Way

Nottingham: 8165-A Honeygo Blvd.

Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway

Rockville: 12137 Rockville Pike B

Salisbury: 2320 North Salisbury Blvd.

Seekonk: 145 Highland Ave.

Westminster: 405 North Center St.

Massachusetts closing Pier 1 stores

Acton: 145 Great Road

Braintree: 120 Granite St.

Framingham: 1 Worcester Road

Hadley: 351 Russell St.

Holyoke: 98 Lower Westfield Road

Leominster: 289 North Main St., 15 Water Tower Plaza

North Andover: 133 Turnpike St.

Pittsfield: 555 Hubbard Ave.

Plymouth: 122 Colony Place Road

Taunton: 9 Mozzone Blvd.

Michigan closing Pier 1 stores

Allen Park: 3200 Fairlane Drive

Comstock Park: 3909 Alpine Ave. NW

Holland: 2308 North Park Drive

Lansing: 647 N Market Place Blvd.

Marquette: 3155 US Highway 41 West

Royal Oak: 31800 Woodward Ave.

Saginaw: 2508 Tittabawassee Road

Minnesota Pier 1 closing stores

Blaine: 4325 Pheasant Ridge Drive

Coon Rapids: 12760 Riverdale Blvd.

Eagan: 1275 Promenade Place

Eden Prairie: 574 Prairie Center Drive

Mankato: 1901 E Madison Ave.

Minnetonka: 11315 Highway 7

Oak Park Heights: 5855 Krueger Lane

Richfield: 2900 West 66th St.

Roseville: 2397 North Fairview Ave.

Saint Paul: 733 Grand Ave.

Shakopee: 8085 Old Carriage Court

St. Cloud: 3701 W Division St.

Mississippi closing Pier 1 stores

Hattiesburg: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive

Ridgeland: 900 East County Line Road

Tupelo: 3836 North Gloster St.

Missouri Pier 1 closing stores

Branson: 1041 Branson Hills Parkway

Jefferson City: 3535 Missouri Blvd.

Lee’s Summit: 1712 NW Chipman Road

Kansas City: 1011 W 136th St.

Kansas City: 8530 N Evanston Road

Saint Louis: 1805 S Brentwood Blvd.

Montana Pier 1 closures

Great Falls: 1601 Market Place Drive

Kalispell: 2375 US Highway 93 North.

Missoula: 2800 North Reserve

Nebraska closing Pier 1 stores

Lincoln: 2950 Pine Lake Road.

Omaha: 7405 Dodge St.

Omaha: 17110 Davenport St.

Papillion: 7809 Towne Center Parkway

Nevada Pier 1 closing stores

Las Vegas: 6680 N Durango Drive

Las Vegas: 4950 South Fort Apache Road

New Hampshire closing Pier 1

Keene: 36 Ash Brook Road

New Jersey Pier 1 closings

Cape May Court House: 5 Court House South Dennis

Cherry Hill: 801 Haddonfield Road

East Brunswick: 615 Route 18 South

East Hanover: 375 Route 10

Edgewater: 11 The Promenade

Flanders: 30 International Drive South

Flemington: 39 Reaville Ave.

Howell: 4759 Route 9 North

Millville: 2148 North Second St.

Ocean: 1100 Highway 35

Paramus: 58-64 Route 4 E

Princeton: 3512 Brunswick Pike

Woodbridge: 889 Saint George Ave.

New York closing Pier 1 stores

Bayshore: 1871 Sunrise Highway

Bedford Hills: 792 Bedford Road

Bohemia: 5187 Sunrise Highway

Bronx: 2146 Bartow Ave.

Brooklyn: 410 Gateway Drive

Carle Place: 216 Glen Cove

Cheektowaga: 1740 Walden Ave.

Commack: 118 Veterans Memorial Highway

Flushing: 191 – 24 Northern Blvd.

Huntington Station: 7 East Jericho Turnpike

Ithaca: 722 South Meadow St.

Kingston: 1165 Ulster Ave.

Larchmont: 1329 Boston Post Road

Long Beach: 214 East Park Ave.

Mohegan Lake: 3125 E Main St.

New Hartford: 4799 Commercial Drive

New Hyde Park: 1454 Union Turnpike

Port Chester: 427 Boston Post Road

Rego Park: 61-35 Junction Blvd.

Riverhead: 1470 Old Country Road

Rochester: 2475 W Ridge Road

Rochester: 300 Hylan Drive

Staten Island: 2385 Richmond Ave.

White Plains: 499 Tarrytown Road

North Carolina Pier 1 closing stores

Bismarck: 715 South Washington St.

Durham: 6807 Fayetteville Road

Gastonia: 3734 East Franklin Blvd.

Greensboro: 1210-C Bridford Parkway

Hendersonville: 88 Highland Square Drive

Morrisville: 2108 Village Market Place

Raleigh: 436 Daniels St.

Raleigh: 8391 Brier Creek Parkway

Rocky Mount: 1472 Jeffreys Road

Ohio Pier 1 closing stores

Cincinnati: 2689 Edmondson Road

Columbus: 3970 Morse Crossing

Columbus: 6672 Sawmill Road

Cuyahoga Falls: 392 Howe Ave. Last day listed as Feb. 26.

Fairborn: 2781-A Centre Drive, Beavercreek Towne Center

Lyndhurst: 24703 Cedar Road

North Olmsted: 25953 Great Northern Shop Center

Saint Clairsville: 50850 Valley Centre Blvd.

Strongsville: 18094 Royalton Road

Toledo: 5203 Monroe St.

Oklahoma closing Pier 1 stores

Oklahoma City: 5517 North Pennsylvania Ave.

Stillwater: 2144 N Perkins Road

Oregon Pier 1 closure

Roseburg: 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd.

Pennsylvania Pier 1 closing stores

Fairless Hills: 630 Commerce Blvd.

Feasterville: 120 East Street Road

Glen Mills: 975 Baltimore Pike

Hanover: 422 Eisenhower Drive

Harrisburg: 5104 Jonestown Road

King of Prussia: 140 Allendale Road Courtside Square

Monaca: 135 Wagner Road.

Paoli: 82 E Lancaster Ave.

Philadelphia: 2310 S Christopher Columbus.

Pittsburgh: 7219 B McKnight Road

Pottstown: 351 W. Schuylkill Road

Springfield: 1014 Baltimore Pike

Washington: 351 Washington Road

York: 2975 Concord Road

Rhode Island closing Pier 1 store

Westerly: 100 Franklin St.

South Carolina Pier 1 closures

Anderson: 120 Station Drive

Columbia: 250 Harbison Blvd.

Greenwood: 525 Bypass 72 N

North Charleston: 7643 North Rivers Ave.

Tennessee closing Pier 1 stores

Clarksville: 2819 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Germantown: 7730 Poplar Ave.

Jackson: 1241 Vann Drive

Knoxville: 8301 Kingston Pike

Madison: 2021 N Gallatin Road

Texas Pier 1 closing stores

Amarillo: 8511 West Interstate Highway 40

Arlington: 4145 South Cooper St.

Arlington: 780 Road to Six Flags St. East.

Burleson: 1107 N Burleson Blvd.

College Station: 1424 Texas Ave. South

Denton: 1800 S. Loop 288.

El Paso: 8889 Gateway Blvd. W.

Galveston: 6228 Broadway St.

Georgetown: 1019 West University Ave.

Houston: 110 Meyerland Plaza Mall.

Houston: 17725 Tomball Parkway

Houston: 2501 Rice Blvd.

Houston: 6815 Highway 6 N.

Irving: 7805 N MacArthur Blvd.

Lewisville: 500 E. Round Grove Road

Longview: 307 West Loop 281

Pasadena: 5660 Fairmont Parkway

Pearland: 3113 Silverlake Village Drive

San Antonio: 11625 Bandera Road

Wichita Falls: 4400 Kemp Blvd.

Utah closing Pier 1 stores

Centerville: 120 North Frontage Road

Orem: 374 E. University Parkway

Park City: 6535 Landmark Drive

Vermont Pier 1 closing store

South Burlington: 59 Garden St.

Virginia Pier 1 closing stores

Alexandria: 3901 Richmond Highway

Alexandria: 4609 Duke St.

Alexandria: 7684 Richmond Highway

Arlington: 1717 Clarendon Blvd.

Charlottesville: 1951 Swanson Drive

Christiansburg: 35 Conston Ave.

Colonial Heights: 729 Southpark Blvd.

Falls Church: 5857-A Leesburg Pike

Manassas: 8105 Sudley Road

Newport News: 12551 Jefferson Ave.

Springfield: 6751-A Frontier Drive

Stafford: 1250 Stafford Market Place

Sterling: 21050 Southbank

Virginia Beach: 1169 Nimmo Parkway

Washington closing Pier 1 stores

Everett: 1425 SE Everett Mall Way

Federal Way: 2424 South 320th St.

Redmond: 7225 170th Ave. NE

Seattle: 15725 Westminster Way

Tacoma: 4301 South Steele St.

Wisconsin Pier 1 closing locations

Fond Du Lac: 516 N Rolling Meadows Drive

Germantown: N96W18768 County Line Road

Glendale: 6010 North Port Wash Road

Janesville: 2800 Deerfield Drive

Kenosha: 6830 Greenbay Road

Racine: 2621 South Green Bay Road

Wyoming closing Pier 1 store

Casper: 555 Newport Road

Pier 1 officials say some of the above stores may have already closed and that closing dates vary.

Contact your closest store or call Pier 1 Customer Service at 800-245-4595 if you have any questions.

Latest Stories: