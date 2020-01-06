Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter

CHICAGO – JUNE 12: Pedestrians pass a Pier 1 Imports store June 17, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. The home furnishings chain posted lower quarterly profits as poor spring weather and a weak U.S. economy keep shoppers at home. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as consumers increasingly shop online for home goods.

The company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

It didn’t say how many workers will be impacted.

The home decor company said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

Pier 1′s shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. The stock fell another 10% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.