Pillsbury bread flour recalled because of E. Coli

(KRON/CNN) — Pillsbury bread flour is being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting certain 5 pound lots of the flour manufactured by the company in Buffalo, NY may contain the contaminant.

Symptoms of E. coli contamination usually appear within three to four days, the agency said. Those sickened may experience severe cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

The FDA says about 4,620 cases of the recalled flour were sent to 10 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The impacted product contains the following information:

Item Name UPC Item Code Lot

Code Use-By Date QTY (Eight-Count Case) Pillsbury Best™ Bread

Flour 0 5150020031 5 8 342 JUN 08 2020 4,080 Pillsbury Best™ Bread

Flour 0 5150020031 5 8 343 JUN 09 2020 540

I​​​​​​f you purchased the recalled product, throw it away or return it to the store.

