TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pilot with LATAM Airlines pilot died Monday after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from Florida to Chile, according to the airline.

Flight LA505, from Miami to Santiago, was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama, after one of the Boeing 787’s three pilots became ill, according to the airline.

“All the necessary protocols were followed during the flight to safeguard the life of the

affected pilot. Unfortunately, after landing and receiving further medical assistance, the pilot

passed away,” the airline wrote in a statement provided to Nexstar’s WFLA.

LATAM Airlines did not identify the pilot but confirmed he had been with the carrier for 25 years.

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” the statement reads. “We are thankful for his 25-years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm.”

The diverted flight ultimately left for Santiago, arriving at 4 a.m. Wednesday. In its statement, LATAM apologized to passengers for the delay.