Pizza Hut giving all 2020 grads free pizza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pizza Hut wants to congratulate the Class of 2020 with free pizza!

Graduates can visit pizzahut.com/gradparty to sign up for a Hut Rewards account and receive a free medium one-topping pizza.

Pizza Hut is teaming up with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to celebrate the 2002 grads.

You have until Thursday night to get the coupons, which can be redeemed online through June 4.

