Pizza Hut launches stuffed Cheez-It pizza

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Pizza Hut is partnering with Kellogg to launch the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza on Tuesday.
It will be available nationwide for a limited time for $6.49.
The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter.
The pizza includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese, and is served with marinara dipping sauce.
Starting Sept. 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 N’ Up lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N’ Up lineup menu items.
