COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane departing John Glenn International Airport had to return to the Columbus, Ohio, airport Sunday morning for an emergency landing.

According to a release from the airport, the plane had a reported engine fire while in the air at around 8 a.m. The plane landed back at John Glenn safely.

A passenger on the plane told Nexstar’s WCMH it was an American Airlines flight that was heading to Phoenix. The passenger said the pilot reported a flock of geese flew into the engine, likely causing the fire.

The passenger also said he and other people on the plane heard a loud clanking noise.

(Video courtesy of Teddy Nemunaitis)

An airport spokesperson confirmed federal officials will be investigating this incident further.