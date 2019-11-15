Police: 13-year-old boy raped, left naked in park

WARNING: Video, story contains sensitive material

HOUSTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Houston police are searching for a child rapist.

They say a man raped a 13-year-old and left him naked in the park.

The family of the 13-year-old is surprised the boy survived at all.

Hospitalized for two days — beaten, they say, with fists… and a stick.

The last thing he remembers is him grabbing a big stick to hit him.

When the boy woke up, he know he had been sexually assaulted and robbed.

He was naked and beat up.

The boy’s uncle helped police search for evidence – including his nephew’s clothes.

“I can’t believe that the cops didn’t find them, I seen ’em! I stand over here and I found the clothes,” he said.

The trail near Tidwell Park is popular with kids, even small children, neighbors say.

The boy remembers his attacker perfectly, his mom says.

And she fears if he isn’t caught quickly, he’ll attack again.

“I want them to catch him, I want him to pay,” she said. “And I want there to be no more victims.”

According to police, the incident is classified as an alleged sexual assault, not a kidnapping.

No suspect has been identified.