Police: 25-year-old man killed dad, called 911 to report shooting

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) - Tarpon Springs police have charged a 25-year-old man with murder after detectives say he shot and killed his father and then called 911.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, a chilling call from Evan Costello came into the 911 dispatch.

"Hi. I shot my dad," said Costello.

"Okay. Did you do this on purpose or was this an accident?" asked the dispatcher.

"I don't know," he said.

The Tarpon Springs resident lived with his father, 68-year-old James Costello on Lonesome Pine Lane.

Costello went on to tell dispatch that life wasn't going well and he didn't think he was meant to be in this world.

The dispatcher asked if Costello had a weapon.

He said, "It's upstairs."

Costello told dispatch his dog got sick.

"My dog got really sick tonight and he ate one of my dad's pills or something and it just, I don't know, I just got upset."

Police arrived on scene and found Costello waiting in the driveway.

"Entered the residence and did find a 68 year old white male deceased inside the residence from a gun shot wound," said Major Jeff Young with Tarpon Springs Police Department.



Costello was taken into custody and went before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

His bond was set at no bond.

