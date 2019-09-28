COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds.
The shopping center is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.
WJZ reports that witnesses said the stabbing occurred in a liquor store and involved a man who employees had asked to leave twice previously Saturday.
Police said they were called initially to a loitering complaint, which then “escalated.”
- Report: Milpitas arson suspect set fires before attending reunion
- Lack of reliable internet hindering port efforts near Big Bend, port director says
- Owner of Big Bend Saddlery sees effects of border issues in business, community
- Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall
- Legendary Mexican singer José José dies from cancer