Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights_383167

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds.

The shopping center is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.

WJZ reports that witnesses said the stabbing occurred in a liquor store and involved a man who employees had asked to leave twice previously Saturday.

Police said they were called initially to a loitering complaint, which then “escalated.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News