Police find over 90 people inside Houston home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 90 people were found in a Houston home in what police believe could be a human smuggling operation.

The Houston Police Department said the report at 12200 Chessington Drive was originally a call about a kidnapping.

Authorities are concerned there are some positive COVID-19 cases in the residence, enlisting the help of the health department to administer rapid tests.

“We did have some people in the house who said they were not able to smell, they were not able to taste,” Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said in a Friday briefing. Some also had a fever.

There were no children inside the house, and only about five women out of the over 90 people discovered, he said.

The police department “worked through the night” after first getting a kidnapping tip on Thursday night, Edwards added.

The people will remain quarantined in the house for now and Houston police are turning the case over to Homeland Security Investigations.