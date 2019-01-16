Police: Former 'To Catch a Predator' host arrested for bouncing checks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chris Hansen / Stamford Police

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The former host of "To Catch a Predator" was arrested in Stamford on Monday after he allegedly bounced checks and failed to pay a local vendor for thousands of dollars in marketing materials.

Police say that 59-year-old Chris Hansen, of Stamford, turned himself in to police on a warrant after issuing bad checks to a Stamford vendor.

According to police, the incident started in July 2017 when Hansen ordered several promotional items like mugs, t-shirts and vinyl decals from the vendor that he planned to use for upcoming events.

The total amount of the items was $12,998.05 and Hansen allegedly said that he would pay the bill before the items were delivered.

In September of that same year, someone working for Hansen sent a check on behalf of Hansen News LLC for the amount but that check bounced, according to police.

While Hansen allegedly offered to make partial payments, the vendor filed a police complaint in April of 2018 after he was still not paid for the items.

Police say they then reached out to Hansen and warned him that if he did not pay the vendor, then he would be charged with larceny.

Hansen allegedly then contacted the vendor to explain that he was working to cover the costs and that he would pay that day, but he never delivered the money and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Hansen had been out of state but on Monday he was charged. He was released on a written promise to appear.

Hansen's show, "To Catch a Predator" aired on NBC until 2007 and still appears on MSNBC. In 2016, Hansen became the host of "Crime Watch Daily."

