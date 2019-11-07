Police: Hawaiian man dies after falling into lava tube

HILO, HI (KRON) – A Hawaiian man has died after falling into a lava tube on his property in Hilo, according to the Hawai’i Police Department.

Authorities responded to the elderly man’s home around 8:30 on Monday morning after he hadn’t been seen or heard from in days.

Police found the man who appeared to have fallen through the soft ground into a lava tube.

The fire department was able to remove the victim from the lava tube.

Officials say he was about 22-feet below the surface.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed which determined the man died from injuries that are consistent with the fall.

An investigation is underway at this time.