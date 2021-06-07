John ‘Little Zion’ Doe identified as boy from San Jose, police search for mother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have identified John “Little Zion” Doe as 7-year-old Liam Husted from San Jose. He was found off SR 160 near the Mountain Springs trailhead on May 28.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says they are searching for the child’s mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.

On Friday evening, a sergeant with the San Jose Police Department reached out to Spencer, saying they had a missing child who they believed could be the boy. Photos sent by the SJPD confirmed this.

A Metro detective flew to San Jose Saturday morning and obtained a pillow and clothing that belonged to Liam. Lab tests performed in Las Vegas confirmed the DNA and the items belonged to that of the boy.

Liam was last seen in San Jose on May 24. According to police, a family friend of Rodriguez said she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam in over two weeks. The friend had seen media coverage of John “Little Zion” Doe and believed the composite sketch resembled Liam. Spencer says she went to San Jose Police, prompting the ensuing investigation.

Rodriguez and Liam reportedly left California on May 24 in a 2007 dark blue Dodge Caliber, license plate 6WLH211. They were then in the area of Laguna Beach on May 26, followed by Victorville, California.

On May 29, just a day after Liam’s body was discovered, police say the vehicle was traveling on I-70 near Grand Junction, Colorado. Rodriguez was last seen at a Denver-area hotel room on May 31, where they say she checked in alone.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Metro has declined to provide more information about the boy’s death.