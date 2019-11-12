Police identify suspect in killing of man at Maryland Popeyes over chicken sandwich

MARYLAND (CNN) — Police have named a suspect in the fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Prince George’s County Police Department say they’re looking for 30-year-old Ricoh McClain.

There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

He’s facing charges of first degree murder and second degree murder.

The victim, 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was killed on Nov. 4 outside of the fast food restaurant.

Police say he apparently cut in line for the chain’s re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.