Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Police identify suspect in killing of man at Maryland Popeyes over chicken sandwich

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND (CNN) — Police have named a suspect in the fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Prince George’s County Police Department say they’re looking for 30-year-old Ricoh McClain.

There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

He’s facing charges of first degree murder and second degree murder.

The victim, 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was killed on Nov. 4 outside of the fast food restaurant.

Police say he apparently cut in line for the chain’s re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News