Police investigate body found in freezer during welfare check at retirement community

TOOELE, UT (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Police in Utah made a grisly discovery in a retirement community while investigating an elderly woman’s death.

A man was found dead in her freezer!

Who he is and how he got there are the questions they are now working to answer.

“I’ve been here 13 years and this is one of the strangest cases,” Sergeant Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department said.

It’s one of the craziest things this Tooele City police officer has seen.

“We’ve never had anything like this,” Hansen said.

It started Friday with a welfare check, at a quiet retirement apartment in Tooele.

“We had a history of checking on this female, making sure she was fine,” Hansen said.

Police found 75-year-old Jeanne Souron-Mathers dead on her bed.

“He’s thinking, okay we just need to investigate this death. Nothing super suspicious. We can look at like, food in the fridge, freezers, anything that gives us some sort of a timeline as to when that person may have actually died,” Hansen said.

Then, they found the last thing they expected.

“The detective sees a deep freezer in the utility room, he opens it up and immediately finds an unidentified, deceased adult male in the freezer,” Hansen said.

Based on answers from other tenants, police say the body could have been in the freezer anywhere from a year and a half to 11-years.

“The biggest piece of the puzzle right now is we need him identified,” Hansen said.

Now, as officers wait for autopsy results, they say one thing is certain.

“It’s very suspicious, the entire thing’s suspicious,” Hansen said.

Police say Mathers was married and there is a man’s name on her apartment lease.

Neighbors have given a wide range of answers on the last time they saw a man her unit.

Authorities suspect foul play in the case.