Police: Man tried to light girlfriend on fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman told police in Struthers that her boyfriend tried to light her on fire after she confronted him for cheating on her.
The incident happened Sunday night at an apartment on Poland Avenue, according to a police report.
The victim told police that while confronting her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kyree Jones, about his cheating, he began lighting a piece of paper on fire. She said she asked him what he was doing when he tried to corner her and catch her on fire with the lit paper.
Police said the apartment smelled of smoke, and the burned piece of paper was found about 10 feet from the door.
Jones was stopped later driving on Geneva Avenue, where he was arrested on a domestic violence charge.
Police said he also had a burned business card in the center console of his vehicle.
Jones is in the Mahoning County Jail, and he is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.
