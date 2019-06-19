Police: Michigan mother drove kids into river

(CNN) — Tonight the family of Inezia McClinton is wondering could they have prevented the unthinkable?

“Never in a million years would I thought she had a plot or a plan,” said daughter Tishyron McClinton.

Inezia McClinton told her sister she was going to get her children, but never heard from her again.

The family says the 44-year-old mother of six drove her car into the Kalamazoo River with her 9-year-old twin girls — Angel and Faith.

“They did not deserve this. So smart and beautiful, charming — oh I love them, I miss them so much,” said her sister, Jeanette McClinton.

Police say right before McClinton plunged into the river she stopped at a nearby Walgreens to drop off her two grandkids.

“She wanted to spare them, because she could have took them with her but she didn’t,” said Tishyron McClinton It’s a very hard pill to swallow,” said Tishyron McClinton.

Tishyron says her mother came down to Kalamazoo from her home in Grand Rapids to spend the next few days together.

“She was having some difficulties in her life,” the daughter said. “She was talking about how she was tired, sad and lonely.”

Tishyron will never forget their final moment together.

“She didn’t seem like herself. Her last words — she was trying to tell me something. She told me she had something to tell me, but when I asked her what it was, she couldn’t really get it out.”

