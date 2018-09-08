Police officer pumps, pays for elderly widow's gas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MICHIGAN (WFLA) - - A Michigan police officer went beyond the call of duty last week to help an elderly woman pay for her gas and the good deed is already going viral.

According to local affiliate WXYZ, Dolores Marotta had been struggling to make ends meet after her husband passed away a few years ago.

On Aug. 31, she went to a Citgo gas station and asked the cashier to put three dollars on the pump.

"I didn't have a lot of money I had a couple dollars and a dollar in change," Marotta told WXYZ.

Officer Todd Bing of the St. Clair Shores Police Department just happened to be standing in line behind her and overheard her meager request. He followed her outside and offered to pump her gas.

"It seemed like he was putting in a lot of gas because I only told him three dollars," Marotta recalled thinking as she sat inside her car.

Turns out, the officer put an extra $20 in her gas tank.

"I says God must have sent him there for me, you know?" Marotta said.

Seth Kasyouhanan, the owner of the gas station watched it all unfold and took a picture and put it on Facebook. The post now has more than 16,000 shares and 3,500 comments.

"That interaction there kind of had nothing to do with for me in the moment being a police officer. It was just a human thing," said Officer Bing.

