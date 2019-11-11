Police officer suspended for dancing naked in club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/CNN) – It was mid-October when Conway police officer Cebron Hackett was caught naked dancing inside of Club Discovery, a late-night hangout in Little Rock.

Hackett, who was off-duty, appears to be highly intoxicated after a brief struggle to stand on his own two feet.

Eventually, security is able to get him up and escort him out of the club.

Additional footage KATV obtained from Conway police shows Hackett now outside of the club, attempting to get dressed as two Little Rock police officers appear to be speaking with him.

Eventually, another police car pulls up with two more officers and a plain-clothed man helps Hackett stand while he’s getting dressed.

Hackett then walks away.

That same plain-clothed man and another man head the same direction.

The same two people later returned to the club and it’s unclear how Hackett gets home.

According to the suspension letter written by the Conway police chief, Hackett received a ride back to Conway, but it’s clear who drove him.

What we do know is that Hackett was brought back to his personal vehicle and drove home.

In the letter, the chief states that while they cannot prove his level of intoxication at the time, they determined not enough time had passed to where he could safely drive himself home.

That letter also states that Hackett’s actions brought discredit and embarrassment to the department.

Officer Hackett declined to comment.

He was suspended without pay for 30 days and ordered to complete remedial training.

Latest News Headlines: