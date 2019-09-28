Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Officials: Passengers sick after odor on Southwest flight

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — One person was transported to the hospital after passengers started feeling ill on a Southwest Airlines flight.

The plane had just left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Fire officials responded to the airport around 3 p.m. Friday to reports of a strange odor on the outbound Boeing 737 jet.

The flight — which hadn’t yet taken off — returned to the airport after passengers complained about feeling ill.

A hazmat team responded to the scene and investigators emptied the luggage from the cargo hold. 

Fire officials don’t know what caused the odor.

The flight was bound for Havana, Cuba.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News