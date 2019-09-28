Officials: Passengers sick after odor on Southwest flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — One person was transported to the hospital after passengers started feeling ill on a Southwest Airlines flight.
The plane had just left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Fire officials responded to the airport around 3 p.m. Friday to reports of a strange odor on the outbound Boeing 737 jet.
The flight — which hadn’t yet taken off — returned to the airport after passengers complained about feeling ill.
A hazmat team responded to the scene and investigators emptied the luggage from the cargo hold.
Fire officials don’t know what caused the odor.
The flight was bound for Havana, Cuba.
