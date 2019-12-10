Police pay off holiday layaway accounts at Florida Walmart

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The phone calls went far beyond the call of duty.

Monday morning, Dade City Police Chief James Walters and his staff went to the local Wal-Mart to pay off all layaway accounts due that day, totaling more than $4,300.

He then called all 26 recipients to let them know they could come down and pick their gifts up.

“The relief in some of their faces,” Walters described. “Because if they had the means, they would have paid it off already.”

Many of the recipients responded with skepticism and surprise, followed by gratitude. One of Walter’s staff recorded some of the interactions on a cell phone.

“Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients but the givers, as well,” Walters said.

The 26 layaway purchases made Monday were on the brink of expiring and would have otherwise been returned to shelves on Tuesday.

The layaway purchases were paid for through anonymous donations to the Dade City Police Department foundation.

It’s the second year DCPD has been able to do this for those in need in their community.