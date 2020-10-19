Police respond as person dangles from Trump Tower in Chicago

by: @LadyLiberally via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

A person was seen dangling from Trump Tower in Chicago on October 18.

Police had closed off streets around the tower, the Sun-Times said.

Several emergency services personnel could be seen interacting with the person, who was dangling from the building’s lower rooftop deck, overlooking the Chicago River.

Local authorities were yet to release information regarding the incident.

