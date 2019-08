MCLEAN, Va. (KRON) – Authorities are responding to reports of an armed man at the headquarters of USA Today in McLean.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers are responding to the Gannett building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive.

USA Today reported the building has been evacuated.

Police said at this time they have “found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”

People are asked to avoid the area.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: