Police responding to active shooter situation at Connecticut hair salon

BRANFORD, Conn. (KRON) – Police are responding to an active shooter situation in Branford, Connecticut Tuesday.

KRON4’s sister station WTNH reports a person is barricaded inside a hair salon near Main Street and Cherry Hill Road and is firing shots at police officers.

Witnesses tell WTNH the man is also firing shots at people in the shopping plaza.

Some residents in the area have been evacuated.

Several agencies including the Connecticut State Police are also responding.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.