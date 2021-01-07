These are the 4 people who died in the U.S. capitol riots

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The D.C. Police Department on Thursday identified all four people who died during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, was the woman who was shot and killed by police as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door while already inside the U.S. Capitol, according to footage reviewed by KRON4.

KRON4’s sister station, Fox 5 San Diego, reported Wednesday that Babbitt is from San Diego, California. Her husband, Aaron Babbitt, said she went to D.C. without any weapons.

Although her husband confirmed she is from San Diego, D.C. police said Babbitt is from Huntington, Maryland.

Police said the other three people died of “medical emergencies.” None were local to Washington, D.C.

They are identified as:

Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, GA

Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, AL

Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, PA

Police also said they recovered two pipe bombs and six firearms. Sixty-eight people were arrested and 56 police officers were injured — two of whom required hospitalization.

Several Trump supporters breached the Capitol building on Wednesday while lawmakers were inside to hold a session certifying Biden’s election win.

The security breach caused a lockdown with lawmakers, media, and others working in the Capitol going into hiding. Rioters were photographed sitting in the House Speaker’s office chair and other areas not available to the public.

Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the area.

D.C. Police released photos of persons of interest for the riot, it appears they are wanted on a charge of ‘unlawful entry.’