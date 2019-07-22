Police: Six men arrested in Facebook ‘party’ robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six men allegedly used the cover of a Facebook “party” to lure a victim over to a house and rob him, El Paso Police said.

According to a news release from the El Paso Police Department, the victim met a woman on Facebook and was invited to a party on July 8 in the 10700 block of Alta Loma.

“The victim went to a residence on Alta Loma for the party where he was confronted by several persons that were armed with firearms,” the release said. “The victim was assaulted and robbed of his personal property before he was able to escape from the residence.”

A Gang Unit search warrant was obtained and the SWAT team executed it on July 9 at the same house. Officers found three rifles and a handgun during the search.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the following: