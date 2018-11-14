Police: Uncle shot, killed 30-year-old niece at his home
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a reporter found dead in a home was shot several times by her uncle, who then killed himself.
Perrysburg Township police in suburban Toledo said Wednesday that Robert Delamotte shot his niece, 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte.
Their bodies were found Monday.
Nikki Delamotte had worked for Cleveland.com about two years and wrote human interest and culture stories. The website reports that Nikki Delamotte wanted to reconnect with her 67-year-old uncle after having little contact with her father’s family since her parents divorced.
Delamotte’s mother said her daughter went to visit her uncle Sunday.
Police say a security camera showed that she arrived at her uncle’s home that afternoon and didn’t come out.
