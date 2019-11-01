Police: Woman found dead with snake around her neck

(CNN) — Indiana state police are investigating the strange case of a woman who may have been killed by her pet snake.

On Wednesday night, the body of 36-year old Laura Hurst was found with an eight foot python wrapped around her neck.

This ordinary looking house is home to one hundred and forty snakes.

Benton County Sheriff Munson discovered the victim and called for an ambulance.

The sheriff owns the reptile home and is apparently a snake enthusiast himself.

Medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures on hurst but were unsuccessful.

The victim owned 20 snakes who were housed at the facility.

It is presumed that she was killed by one of her pets, an eight-foot reticulated python.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the official cause of death.

