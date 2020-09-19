Politicians, celebs flood social media to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.
She was 87.
Politicians and celebrities took to social media immediately after the news broke to remember and honor RBG.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi also released the following statement:
“The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devasting. Justice Ginsberg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.
“Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Over the course of her quarter century as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg became an icon, inspiring people around the world with her tenacity, towering intellect and devotion to the American promise of equality and opportunity for all. Her tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality, whether working at the ACLU, arguing cases before the Supreme Court or authoring thoughtful and historic opinions and dissents as an Associate Justice, leaves an enduring legacy of progress for all women. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.
“We must honor Justice Ginsburg’s trailblazing career and safeguard her powerful legacy by ensuring that the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all. May it be a source of comfort to her children, Jane and James, her grandchildren Paul, Clara, Miranda and Abigail, and loved ones that so many people around the world mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.”
