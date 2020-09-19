Politicians, celebs flood social media to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

She was 87.

Politicians and celebrities took to social media immediately after the news broke to remember and honor RBG.

We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice.



Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for.



Rest in Power. https://t.co/Vv2KzS1Ql6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg's life was dedicated to advancing the rights of women and marginalized people everywhere. All of us who walk in her trail-blazed path must push it further. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) September 19, 2020

https://twitter.com/KellyannePolls/status/1307110702855974913

RBG forever.



Don’t despair.



Fight. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court.



I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.



She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia.



They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A.



May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

We have lost an American Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all. https://t.co/AeHTEkMYqq — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among our nation's greatest jurists, a tireless defender of all Americans' rights. Her sharp mind, her deep understanding of and love for the law, and her dedication to justice and equality made America a better place. (1/2) — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

May her memory be a blessing. #RBG https://t.co/lN6MLWFsO2 — Assemblymember Marc Levine (@AsmMarcLevine) September 18, 2020

Thank you for your leadership and service to us all. We are in your debt and we will continue to fight with all our power.

Rest in your great power. pic.twitter.com/BwvkF0xRMZ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 18, 2020

I think we were all clinging to the notion that this would never happen. What an extraordinary human and an extraordinary force for good. Rest in Power, Madame Supreme Court Justice. — Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) September 18, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. pic.twitter.com/lh6bioRuED — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2020

Less than a year ago we had the honor of welcoming Justice Ginsburg to campus. Her wisdom and impact will resonate throughout history. Rest in power #RBG https://t.co/RBYMQdsbET — UC Berkeley Law (@BerkeleyLaw) September 19, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also released the following statement:

“The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devasting. Justice Ginsberg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.



“Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Over the course of her quarter century as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg became an icon, inspiring people around the world with her tenacity, towering intellect and devotion to the American promise of equality and opportunity for all. Her tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality, whether working at the ACLU, arguing cases before the Supreme Court or authoring thoughtful and historic opinions and dissents as an Associate Justice, leaves an enduring legacy of progress for all women. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.



“We must honor Justice Ginsburg’s trailblazing career and safeguard her powerful legacy by ensuring that the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all. May it be a source of comfort to her children, Jane and James, her grandchildren Paul, Clara, Miranda and Abigail, and loved ones that so many people around the world mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.”

