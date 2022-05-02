SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers, what is the ideal Mother’s Day gift?

The perfect present, it turns out, is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap.

Time2play.com surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home. Nearly 66 percent of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27 percent were stay-at-home moms.

Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most coveted present.

Once the cooking and cleaning are handled, the next best gifts were a spa treatment, flowers, or a thoughtful card.

The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from your children, would you? Nearly 67 percent answered, “yes,” while 33 percent answered “no.”

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career. So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her,” time2play.com wrote.