(KRON) — KRON4 political analyst Michael Yaki says it’s not uncommon for presidents’ to see their approval ratings dip in their early years in office. He says it is, “way too early to make a call right now on the demise of Joe Biden.”

“There’s a lot of things in play right now,” Yaki said. “The infrastructure bill last year people are just starting to get to work on. The inflation reduction act and what that does for clean energy and job creation there is gonna be another example. So, he does have time. There’s a lot of running room left to play catch-up and get to a point where he feels comfortable going into an election cycle in 2024.”

Sixteen alternatives were presented to registered Democrats in the poll and Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders topped the list tied with 13% support. Vice President Kamala Harris followed with 10%.

Newsom has not publicly committed to a presidential run. Yaki says, “it’s a good shot, good boost to the ego, but little else in terms of real consequences for what may be down the road in 16 months.”

Thirty-eight percent of registered California Republicans support a second Trump presidency. If he decides not to run, Florida governor Ron Desantis is polling as the favorite.

Yaki says, “If the Republicans decide to put Trump back in, I think a lot of people are going to be looking at Joe Biden with a lot brighter eyes.” Overall, 87% of state republicans do not want four more years of President Biden.