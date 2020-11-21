Popeyes and Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’

National

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– When the taste buds aren’t tempted by turkey, maybe choose ‘churkey.’

Popeyes’ Thanksgiving feast swapped out the traditional bird with its original chicken recipe instead.

The fast-food delivery even arrives disguised in turkey packaging.

The fried feast includes eight pieces of chicken, a large side and four biscuits for just under $20.

Popeyes partnered with Uber, so you can have your ‘churkey’ delivered to your doorstep.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News