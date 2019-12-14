Porch pirate leaves thank you note to victim

ST. PAUL, MN (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Package theft isn’t uncommon this time of year.

One Minnesota woman who found herself the victim of a porch pirate got a snarky note from the thief rubbing salt in the wound.

Hilary Smith bought a Christmas gift for her boss.

When she returned home to retrieve it…

“I looked down and there was a piece of notebook paper folded neatly on the top step where the package probably should have been. So I picked it up, read it, it basically was a thank you note for letting me steal your package,” Smith said.

She couldn’t believe the words she was reading, written by: “the new owner of your package.”

“I do appreciate a nicely crafted thank you note but this is ridiculous. I was angry and confused and quite flabbergasted that somebody would actually leave a thank you note when they steal a package,” Smith said.

She immediately posted on social media where the thank you note gained steam and caught the attention of St. Paul Police.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before and I don’t know what to chalk it up to it’s so unheard of,” Sergeant Mike Ernster said.

Police wonder if others got a note and ask people to report these kinds of thefts.

“So we want people to report the crimes as they occur so that we can keep track of them and hopefully solve them,” Ernster said.

“It’s brazen and arrogant,” Smith said.

Smith hopes the decoy package now on her steps.

“That’s a little gift from my dog,” Smith said.

And this warning will stop thieves and help others have a happy holiday.

“Just making sure we raise awareness that this is really happening and I don’t want people to have their holiday season wrecked to have something big stolen from them,” Smith said.