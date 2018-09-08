Powerful hurricane could be headed to US Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, center, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP) [ + - ] Video

MIAMI (AP) — - The U.S. East Coast could be hit with a powerful hurricane next week as Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen as it moves toward the mainland, forecasters said Saturday.

Florence is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, adding that “a significant phase of intensification” is expected late Saturday.

The Miami-based weather center said although the storm could intensify to a Category 4 hurricane by midweek, its path was still unclear.