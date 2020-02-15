Pregnant woman fatally shot in stomach at 37 weeks

BELTON, S.C. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Belton Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man, woman, and the woman’s unborn baby.

Joyce Rains and Rita Smith both live in Bryon Circle in Belton.

“I just don’t understand what happened, and it’s scary to hit this close to home,” Rains said.

They say this is usually a quiet neighborhood.

“We shut down at 10 o’clock at night.” “Nothing like this happens here?” “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Smith said.

But it was a different story Thursday night when sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting.

“They were very nice people. I mean they kind of kept to themselves,” Rains said.

Deputies say shots were fired leaving 33-year-old Tamell Nash dead at the scene.

21-year-old Sabrina Lowery lived at the home and was pregnant.

“This is tragic about this mother and the baby,” Rains said.

Deputies say she was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child died during surgery.

“She was late in her pregnancy and it’s my understanding that the child would have been a viable life if it were to have been birthed without this traumatic injury,” Deputy JT Foster said.

It is not clear right now how or if Lowery and Nash knew each other.

“The male did not live at that address, the male was not a resident there. The female was,” Foster said.

Neighbors say they’ll pray for Lowery’s family who lost so much in a matter of moments.

“I don’t understand our world much anymore. But we have to be strong and courageous. That’s the one thing we have to do in this world,” Rains said.

Deputies say this is being considered an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.