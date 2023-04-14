SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Mikey Williams, a high school basketball star with a massive social media following, was arrested Thursday in San Diego, the county sheriff’s department confirmed.

Jail records show 18-year-old Michael Anthony Williams, born June 26, 2004, was taken into custody in the Jamul area of San Diego around 3:30 p.m. He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, SDSO Sgt. Gavin Lanning confirmed to Nexstar’s KSWB.

Officials said Williams had one firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Williams was booked into the San Diego Central Jail with a bail set at $50,000. He has since posted bond and is no longer in police custody.

Williams, who played basketball for San Ysidro High School, has amassed millions of followers online and had committed to play for the University of Memphis basketball team next season. In a statement, representatives from the university’s athletics department said they are “aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

As of Friday morning, Williams had deactivated his Instagram account, which had nearly 4 million followers.

The circumstances that led to Williams’ arrest are not yet known. Authorities did not immediately confirm the status of any possible victims related to the arrest.

Williams, who reportedly signed an endorsement deal with Puma in 2021, is currently ranked by ESPN as the 34th best high school basketball prospect in the country for the Class of 2023.

KSWB has reached out to the Sweetwater Union High School District, San Ysidro High School and the University of Memphis for a statement regarding the arrest.

This is a developing story.