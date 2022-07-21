(KRON) – President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a White House statement Thursday.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated. “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

The White House will be giving a daily update on the president’s condition, she continued, out of “an abundance of transparency.”

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel,” she continued. “The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

Biden, 79, is the second sitting US president to have COVID-19: Then-President Donald Trump had the coronavirus in October 2020, just before the 2020 presidential election.

