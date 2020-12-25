President-elect Biden’s Christmas message preaches COVID-19 safety

TAMPA (WFLA) – President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning and called for Americans to continue practicing coronavirus safety precautions and avoid large gatherings.

“Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness this season. But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year, and we’re reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we’re called to do for one another,” Biden said in a video on Twitter. “Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table and pay their rent or their mortgage.”

“We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” he said.

The Bidens said they have limited their family holiday celebration and urged Americans to do the same.

They expressed hope that next holiday season Americans will be able to reunite and celebrate with a newfound appreciation.

“Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won’t be forever and brighter days are coming soon,” Jill Biden said.