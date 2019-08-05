President Trump calls for death penalty in hate crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is asking the Justice Department to propose legislation so that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty.

The Republican president says he wants capital punishment to be imposed swiftly against those who carry out hate crimes and mass shootings.

Trump spoke from the White House on Monday following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded.

Trump says America must stop the glorification of violence in society.

He says it’s too easy for troubled youths to surround themselves with a culture of violence.

Trump blames a culture in which violent video games and “dark recesses” of social media contribute to radicalizing perpetrators of mass shootings.

He did not make any mention of his own involvement on social media or his racist tweets aimed at Democratic members of Congress.

