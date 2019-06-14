Live Now
President Trump celebrates 73rd birthday

We’re wishing President Trump a happy birthday today. 

The president turns 73 this June 14th. 

President Trump has a full scheduled lined up. 

He is set to be on Fox and Friends this morning. 

The president will then have lunch with the Secretary of State, then meet with the Secretary of Education before delivering remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers later in the day. 

Happy birthday!

