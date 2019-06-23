President Trump delays immigration raids

President Trump stands his ground on a plan to deport undocumented immigrants calling the proposed ICE raid a legal response.

This despite a sudden announcement on Saturday to put the raid on hold.

The immigration raids were to start on Sunday in 10 major cities, including San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area.

The president tweeted his change in decision saying:

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”

Immigration agents planned to arrest and deport about 2,000 immigrant families nationwide.

“Some cities are going to fight it, but if you notice, they’re generally high crime cities. If you look at Chicago, they’re fighting it. And you look at other cities they’re fighting it. Many of those cities are high crime cities and they’re sanctuary cities,” President Trump said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are all against the raids.

“I know very little about politics. I try to stay neutral,” Annette Ludke said.

Annette Ludke may not keep up with the White House but knows immigration is a hot topic.

“Unfortunately, the system needs to be case by case, that does take a long time,” Ludke said. “All of our families have been immigrants at one time or another. You know it’s very scary, I don’t think that you know we should be separating families or things like that.”

Ludke owns Kaffa Coffee in Union City and says from a business owner’s point of view, she relies on goods from outside the United States.

“We get coffees from around the world, we have people from around the world. You know we get our flavors from all the different people and immigration is one of the things that makes that possible,” Ludke said.

Back in Washington, the president has given Republicans and Democrats extra time to fix what he called “asylum and loophole problems” on the border.

The two sides are very far apart on the deal of immigration.

Three White House officials told The Associated Press the operation was postponed over officer safety.

