President Trump launches re-election campaign

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launches his re-election campaign.
His supporters were seen setting up tents and hanging up their Trump flags ahead of his rally scheduled for tonight in Orlando, Florida.
The Amway Center, where the rally will be held, seats 20,000 people.
In a tweet, Trump said there have been more than 100,000 requests to attend and that “thousands of people are already lined up” for the “very exciting evening.”
