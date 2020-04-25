President Trump might extend 60-day block on green cards into the US

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump has hinted that he might extend a 60-day hold on green cards for foreign workers that he ordered to protect American jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts predict the number of green cards issued annually will drop from about 1 million to 300,000 if the changes stand.

Critics accuse Trump of using the COVID-19 pandemic as a fig leaf for deep cuts to immigration that he has sought but not been able to get Congress to pass.

Others have said it is an attempt to distract attention from his handling of the pandemic.

