President Trump mispronounces Thailand at Whirlpool event

CLYDE, Ohio (KRON) – President Donald Trump talked about revitalizing U.S. manufacturing as he toured the Whirlpool plant on Thursday.

During his speech, however, Trump mispronounced the country Thailand, referring to it as “Thigh-land” before correcting himself.

“… and to avoid liability. Shifting production to Thigh-land and to Vietnam. Thailand and to Vietnam. Two places that I like their leaders very much. They’re very nice to us. Do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore,” Trump said in part.

The gaffe comes two days after Trump apparently mispronounced the national park Yosemite while at a signing ceremony for the Great Outdoors Act on Tuesday.

