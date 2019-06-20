President Trump on TIME Magazine cover for 29th time

Take a look at the cover of the newest issue of Time Magazine.

Are you getting deja vu?

You should.

It marks the 29th time Donald Trump has graced the publication’s cover.

This time, the write-up on him comes as he officially launches his 2020 re-election campaign.

Time Magazine has pointed out while President Trump says he’s been on its cover more than anyone else, that isn’t true.

Richard Nixon holds that record with 55 covers.

Time also writes during its interview, the president said he heard the magazine is doing well and called that good news.

Shortly after making that comment, however, he blasted Time’s coverage of his presidency as “a disgrace.”

