President Trump to sign executive order on police reform

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Rayshard Brooks’s name has been added to the growing list of people killed by police.

As cries against police brutality encompass the world, the White House is expected to take its first step towards police reform.

On Monday, we learned President Trump is expected to sign a modest executive order that would introduce some changes to policing.

The order would establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies and would also set up a database to better track the excessive use of force by officers nationwide.

However, some are questioning if the order goes far enough.

As demonstrators around the world denounce police brutality and racial injustice, another black man died at the hands of police.

“We are angry. When does this stop?” Chassidy Evans, Rayshard’s niece, said.

“I want y’all to know that you took my cousin from me. Y’all took the wrong person,” Decatur Redd, Rayshard’s cousin, said.

Police killed Rayshard Brooks after he took an Atlanta police officer’s taser and pointed it at police as he ran away.

An autopsy shows police shot brooks in the back.

“The trust that we have with the police force is broken,” Tiara Brooks, Rayshard’s cousin, said.

To attempt to repair some of that trust, the Trump Administration is preparing an executive order on policing.

“I think it’s pretty comprehensive,” Trump said.

Aides say the administration is focusing on four key areas, including school choice, more money to minority communities, what the administration calls “healthcare infrastructure in minority communities,” and better police relations.

“Investing in things like co-responders, co-responders would allow for police to do their job, but bring in social workers and experts that deal with mental health,” deputy assistant to the president Ja’Ron Smith said.

The White House is using Camden, New Jersey as a guide.

The city dissolved its police department in 2012 and replaced it with a new one that emphasizes community oriented policing.

Since then, violent crime has dropped 42-percent.

“We want law and order. This is about law and order, but it’s about justice also. And it’s about safety,” Trump said.

But for this family…

“True justice will never prevail because we will never be able to bring back Rayshard Brooks,” Tiara said.

