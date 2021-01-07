Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany condemns ‘violent rioters’ at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing Thursday and condemned the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

McEnany referred to the angry President Donald Trump supporters as “violent rioters” who she said are the opposite of what the administration stands for.

“It is unacceptable, and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

The press secretary mentioned the four lives that were lost, and said she is keeping them in her prayers.

She also thanked law enforcement officers and called them “true American heroes”.

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s Capitol,” she said.

McEnany also noted that she and her colleagues are working to ensure an orderly transition of power.

“Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence that we have seen,” she said. “We are one American people under God.”