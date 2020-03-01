Primates celebrate ‘National Peanut Butter Lovers Day’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Sunday is ‘National Peanut Butter Lovers Day,’ and orangutans and gorillas at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo are already celebrating.

You can see in the video are using long sticks to scrape and eat some delicious peanut butter.

The zoo says the primates occasionally get some peanut butter, and other food items, for enrichment.

But they don’t just give them a spoon as humans use, staff tries to simulate foraging behaviors.

You can celebrate ‘National Peanut Butter Lovers Day’ too, maybe with a PB and J sandwich, peanut butter and apples, or peanut butter and banana sandwich.

