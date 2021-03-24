Prince Harry lands 2nd job in 24 hours, joins fight against misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just a day after announcing his new role as chief impact officer with a Silicon Valley-based startup, Prince Harry is adding another job duty to his resume.

Harry’s latest role is with the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, where he will be a commissioner, according to a news release as reported by CNN.

Harry and 14 other commissioners and three co-chairs will conduct a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation.

The list of commissioners, released Wednesday, includes former Texas congressman Will Hurd and Kathryn Murdoch, daughter-in-law of Rupert Murdoch.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Prince Harry had joined San Francisco-based coaching and mental health firm BetterUp as its chief impact officer.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.